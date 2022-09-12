Watch: Yuvraj Singh dances beside Sachin Tendulkar on song sung by Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan

Yuvraj Singh spotted having gala time with Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian all-rounder and World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh on Monday treated his Instagram followers to an epic video of his reunion with Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan and other former teammates.

From the looks of it, the Indian players who are all playing together in the Road Safety World Series 2022 went out for dinner and they had a gala time together.

In the video, which has garnered more than 6k likes in just two hours, Yuvraj can be seen dancing his heart out to Bollywood songs, with Sachin Tendulkar recording his teammate's video. The viral clip also shows Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan singing Bollywood songs, with Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony and Pragyan Ojha also enjoying their time together.

Sachin can be seen capturing the fun moments on his phone, while the rest of the players were all enjoying themselves. The post went viral in time no time and Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Sharma, and Pathan even commented on the video.

"Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt," wrote Yuvi in the caption of his fun video.

Watch:

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar led India Legends won their inaugural match of the season of RSWS 2022, beating South Africa Legends on Sunday.

Stuart Binny smashed a splendid half-century while Rahul and Ojha bowled incredibly well to guide the Indian side to a 61-run win.