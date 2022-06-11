Watch video of ugly fight between the fans during India-South Africa 1st T20I game

Fans indulge in fight during India vs South Africa 1st T20I

A video of an ugly brawl at Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 1st India vs South Africa The Twenty20 International (T20I) match on June 9 (Thursday) surfaced online when a pair of spectators, believed to be in the East Stand of the stadium, saw a man punch a man before it was stopped by police.

In the clip, you can see a group of fans throwing punches at a man. Thankfully, before things slip out of hand the cops come and intervene. That brings a halt to the brawl.

Watch the video of the ugly brawl below.

The tweet has garnered over 180 retweets and 950 likes since it was posted

Despite scoring 211, India lost the match and it was a heartbreaking one to digest. SA won the match by seven wickets as an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took the Proteas over the line in the final over.

From an Indian point of view, it was delightful to see Ishan Kishan among the runs. He hammered a breathtaking 48-ball 76. Also, Hardik Pandya smashed a 12-ball 31* on his India comeback. Trailing 0-1, India would look to bounce back and square the series at Cuttack. the second T20I takes place on Sunday (Jun 12).