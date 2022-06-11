Yogeshwar Dutt reckons Indian wrestlers will win 7-8 gold medals in Commonwealth games 2022

Yogeshwar Dutt

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday said he is confident in the Indian wrestling contingent winning 8-9 gold medals in Commonwealth Games 2022, starting from July 28. Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Naveen (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Deepak (97 kg) and Mohit Dahiya (125 kg) were selected during the trials to represent the country at the event.

READ: India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match

While in the women`s category Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sakshi Malik (62 kg), Divya Kakran (68 kg) and Pooja Dhanda (76 kg) have been selected to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England.

"For wrestling Commonwealth Games is important. I expect Indian wrestlers to win 8-9 gold medals in CWG 2022. Like in the Olympics, we have got 2 out of 7 medals from wrestling. So I want India to win maximum gold medals even in this event and make India proud," Yogeshwar Dutt told ANI."One of our players has got the silver medal in a tournament organized by Curling Federation.

It is a good thing that we are getting medals in such games. Because we don't have many players or records in this game. And I think in CWG 2022 the medal should also come in the same way they did in last year's Olympics. Now it is a pleasure that our players are progressing in every sports field," Yogeshwar added.

READ: Pakistan seals the series with a 120 runs victory over West Indies in the 2nd ODI

Talking about the Asian Games, which have been postponed, Yogeshwar said, "Even after it was postponed, the preparation will continue. This will give us time to overcome our shortcomings. And I believe will get more benefit from this in Paris Olympics.

"In Khelo India Youth Games Haryana continued its stay at the top of the medals table with 36 gold, 28 silver and 36 bronze."Indian sports have got a boost through Khelo India.