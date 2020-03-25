WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's video featuring wife Ayesha gets hilarious response by David Warner

As the world goes under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, al sporting events have come to a halt. Making the most of the self-isolation, India opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a hilarious video on social media to keep fans entertained.

In the video featuring wife Ayesha, Dhawan is seen doing household chores as per the instructions of Ayesha. Dhawan’s post read: “Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan”.

Australia opener David Warner also joined the fun and replied: “I hear you.”

As per the current numbers, more than 405,000 people have been infected by the virus while about 15,000 people have lost their lives. The entire sporting calendar for the year has been ruined as 2020 was to be jam-packed with Olympics and World Cups.

As for cricket, all bilateral series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also seen a halt. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on the given date.