WATCH: Gujarat's Shubman Gill takes unforgettable catch to dismiss Evin Lewis

As wickets keep falling in at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Gujarat Titans (GT) draft player Shubman Gill take an unforgettable catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter, Evin Lewis.

Seeing both the openers fall, Lewis had tried taking the aerial route to get runs on the board, however, that did not go as planned as Varun Aaron bowled a comparatively slow ball. The Lucknow batter hit the short outside off-ball and skies it.

READ | One fighting to prove his captaincy, other to retain spot in Indian squad: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya's real test

However, Gill, ran back from mid-wicket keeping his eyes on the ball, taking the catch over his shoulders. Surely it was not an easy catch, but Gill took it two-handed with ease sending Lewis after he scored just 10 runs.

WATCH:

What a catch by Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/n72VqMWZc5 March 28, 2022

Earlier, Mohammed Shami rattled up the Lucknow openers sending skipper KL Rahul for a duck and Quinton de Kock for just seven runs. He had later come in to bowl out Manish Pandey who could manage to score only six runs.

The Pandya-led Gujarat side won the toss and opt to bowl first against Lucknow at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.