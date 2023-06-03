Watch: CSK's star pacer Tushar Deshpande receives rousing welcome at home following IPL 2023 triumph

Image Source: Twitter

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler, Tushar Deshpande, was given a heartwarming reception by a massive crowd upon his arrival in Mumbai. Tushar had achieved glory with the yellow outfit after his team clinched the Indian Premier League (IPL) title by triumphing over the Gujarat Titans in the final.

After the conclusion of the 16th edition of the top-tier league, Tushar headed back to his hometown, where he was showered with immense love from fans in Mumbai. As he returned home, fans swarmed around his car, welcoming him following the title-winning campaign.

It is worth noting that Chennai beat the Titans in the summit clash by five wickets in a last-ball thriller to clinch their record fifth title, which is joint-most with the Mumbai Indians in the history of the top-tier league.

Grand welcome of IPL Champion Tushar Deshpande in Kalyan, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ud2bBhu1Xb — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) June 2, 2023

In the 2023 IPL season, Deshpande emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his team, taking 21 wickets in 16 appearances with an economy of 9.92. However, his performance in the summit clash against Hardik Pandya's Titans was not up to the mark, as he leaked 56 runs in his four overs and failed to get any breakthroughs in the final.

Unfortunately, Deshpande also made it to an unenviable list, conceding the most number of runs in a single season IPL. In his 16 appearances, he gave away 564 runs, surpassing Prasidh Krishna's record of 551 runs in the 2022 season.

Despite this setback, Deshpande finished the campaign as the third-highest wicket-taker amongst pacers in IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami won the coveted Purple Cap for picking 28 wickets at an economy of 8.03 in 17 matches, while his teammate Mohit Sharma finished with 27 wickets at the second spot.

