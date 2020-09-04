WATCH: Chris Gayle brings activates 'beast mode' for KXIP in net ahead of IPL 2020

Veteran West Indian opener Chris Gayle was seen training hard in the nets for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), preparing himself of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KXIP recently took to social media and shared a video of Gayle with his full swing of the bat during a net session. Reacting to the shot, KXIP captioned their post with, "Beast mode activated".

Just like the rest of the IPL teams, KXIP have also been training for the upcoming 13tg edition of IPL after completing their mandatory quarantine as per the government of the UAE and Indian Premier League (IPL) SOP guidelines. Other of the 8 sides, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the only franchise who are yet to start practicing after more than 10 of their squad members tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Gayle, 40, will be repping the KXIP jersey this year after Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) decided to release him ahead of IPL 2020 auctions. The Jamaican-batsman has smashed 490 runs in 13 innings for KXIP in the previous season of IPL.

The schedule for IPL 2020 might be released today after plenty of delay and speculation.

The reason for the entire delay was reportedly the 13 cases of the coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings team as well as the issue of commuting between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Since both cities have different sets of quarantine rules, the staging of inter-state matches was proving to be an issue.