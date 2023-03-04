Watch: MS Dhoni plays fine cricketing shots while training for CSK ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings, was seen hitting the nets at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium in preparation for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). In the first match of the 2023 Indian Premier League season, CSK will face the Gujarat Titans, the current champions.

The social media accounts of Chennai Super Kings have shared a training video of Dhoni, in which the former Indian skipper can be seen executing a variety of his trademark shots.

The Indian Premier League veteran MS Dhoni is widely speculated to be retiring after this season. Dhoni has already expressed an interest in using the current IPL season to go around the nation and say farewell to supporters. Dhoni's longtime deputy Ravindra Jadeja was named captain of the Chennai Super Kings last year, but the team was ultimately compelled to reverse the choice midway through the season.

Dhoni, one of the IPL's all-time best match winners, was seen practising in Ranchi before India's Twenty20 International match against New Zealand. Dhoni spoke with the young India team in the locker room and came out to the pitch to watch the game.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings spent a lot of money on all-rounder Ben Stokes this season in the hopes that he may be a good candidate to replace him as captain once Dhoni retires.

March 31 will mark the beginning of the Indian Premier League, which will run through May 28. The playoff stages' venues are still to be determined, however the schedule and locations for the group stage matches have been released.