Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in white-ball ICC tournaments

Star batter Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian in white-ball ICC tournaments during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia

In a memorable moment for Indian cricket, star batter Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for the most runs by an Indian in white-ball ICC tournaments during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8.

Virat Kohli achieved this milestone by surpassing the remarkable tally of 2,719 runs set by the 'master blaster' Tendulkar, achieving this feat in his 67th match Kohli's record-breaking journey included a breathtaking average of 65.23, featuring two centuries and 25 half-centuries. In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar had accumulated over 2,000 runs in white-ball ICC tournaments at an average of 52.28, amassing seven centuries and 16 fifties.

It's essential to contextualize this achievement - Virat Kohli accomplished this feat by participating in all three major white-ball ICC tournaments: the ICC ODI World Cup, ICC ODI Champions Trophy, and ICC T20 World Cup. On the other hand. Sachin Tendulkar, in his illustrious career, never had the opportunity to showcase his prowess in T20 World Cups, as he competed solely in the ODI World Cup and ODI Champions Trophy.

Among other notable Indian batters in white-ball ICC tournaments, India captain Rohit Sharma, World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former skippers Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, and current head coach Rahul Dravid follow Kohli. Rohit has notched up 2,422 runs in ICC limited-over tournaments, boasting an impressive average of 46.19. Yuvraj amassed 1,707 runs at an average of 34.77, while Ganguly scored 1,671 runs, Dhoni accumulated 1,492 runs, and Rahul Dravid registered 1,487 runs in white-ball ICC tournaments for India.

As for the match itself, India had a nightmarish start, with three of their top four batters dismissed for ducks while chasing a target of 200 runs against Australia in Chennai. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul joined forces to resurrect India's innings after the early setbacks, sharing a 100-plus partnership for the fourth wicket. Both Kohli and Rahul scored fifties, reigniting India's hopes in their World Cup opener against Australia.