Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill, says ‘Future is here’ after his maiden T20 hundred vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has praised the "future" of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill, after the 23-year-old's latest scintillating century in the shortest format of the game. The Punjab native smashed 126 off 63 balls, helping India to an impressive total of 234/4 in the allotted 20 overs.

Meanwhile, during the course of his innings, Gill surpassed Kohli to post the highest score ever by an Indian in T20Is. Kohli had previously hit an unbeaten 122 runs against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, which was also his maiden T20I century. Unfortunately, his record was short-lived.

However, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to celebrate the future of Indian cricket. Alongside a photo of himself and the young star, Shubman Gill, Kohli wrote, “Sitara. The future is here.”

The Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill bond is special! pic.twitter.com/o0chu3FsJG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2023

Gill continued his impressive performance, displaying his vast array of shots, as he sent the New Zealand bowlers to all corners of the Narendra Modi Stadium, culminating in an unbeaten 126 off just 63 balls, featuring 12 fours and seven sixes.

Shubman Gill's masterful innings put New Zealand out of contention, but Rahul Tripathi deserves special recognition for kickstarting the counterattack in the powerplay. Despite being 9 off 10 at one point, Tripathi finished his innings with an impressive 44 off 22 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also deserves praise for his small but impactful cameo, as well as captain Hardik Pandya, who struck 30 off 17 balls.

After spinning a web in the first two games, India's pacers put on a show, running through the New Zealand batting line-up in the powerplay overs, reducing them to a dismal 21/5 in just 4.3 overs. The Indian bowlers were relentless in their pursuit of victory, leaving the Kiwis in a state of disarray.

The visitors eventually capitulated for a mere 66 runs in 12.1 overs, as the pacers swept the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists aside.

Hardik Pandya was the standout bowler, snaring four wickets for a mere 16 runs. Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, and Umran Malik also contributed two wickets each, helping to seal a resounding series victory for India. With Pandya's impressive performance, India was able to secure a decisive win and take the series.

