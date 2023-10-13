Virat Kohli donates signed jersey to Mumbai-based NGO to raise money for families facing food shortage

The organization was founded by Hanuman Dass, a visionary dedicated to promoting altruism.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, known for his exceptional batting skills, has made a remarkable gesture by donating one of his autographed jerseys to Mumbai-based NGO, Go Dharmic.

Kohli's generous contribution will assist the NGO in raising funds to support families facing food shortages. Established in 2011, Go Dharmic aims to unite individuals who are eager to make a positive impact on society. Their mission is to gather one million volunteers, laying the groundwork for transformative social campaigns in at least 50 cities by 2026. The organization was founded by Hanuman Dass, a visionary dedicated to promoting altruism.

Virat Kohli donates his signed Jersey for the Go Dharmic NGO in Mumbai. It'll help NGO to raise money for families who are facing food shortages.



- King Kohli leading by example....!!! pic.twitter.com/E3agN99rB4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain is currently preparing for the highly anticipated showdown against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a staggering attendance of over 130,000 expected for this clash, Pakistan will undoubtedly face immense pressure.

Kohli will draw confidence from his recent impressive performances, having scored back-to-back half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan. Additionally, the 34-year-old delivered a scintillating century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo, leading India to a dominant victory by a margin of 228 runs.

Pakistan has also displayed their strength by winning their two matches in the tournament thus far, making India acutely aware of their capabilities.

