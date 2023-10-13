Headlines

Cricket

'Deeply saddened about Zainab passing away': Shadab Khan shares heartfelt note ahead of IND-PAK World Cup match

Shadab took to X and tried to put his emotions into words, while also highlighting the impression she left on him.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

The Pakistan vice-captain and renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan, recently shared a deeply saddening update about the untimely demise of a young fan named Zainab.

This unfortunate news came just before the highly anticipated ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Shadab, utilizing the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), attempted to articulate his emotions while emphasizing the profound impact Zainab had on him.

"Deeply saddened about Zainab passing away. I can’t explain in words the impression she left on me. My prayers with her. May her soul rest in peace," Shadab wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the greatest rivalry in cricket to reignite as less than 24 hours remain before the highly anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world. Both teams have had a strong start to their campaigns, securing two victories each.

India kicked off their campaign with a remarkable win against Australia in Chennai, followed by a solid performance against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has also had a fantastic start. After defeating the Netherlands in their campaign opener, the Men in Green made history by triumphing over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, securing two wins in two matches. Babar Azam's team achieved the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history against the Islanders.

The excitement surrounding this clash between India and Pakistan is palpable. Fans from both nations eagerly await this thrilling encounter, which promises to be a spectacle of skill, passion, and fierce competition. The Narendra Modi Stadium, with its grandeur and capacity, is the perfect venue to witness this epic battle unfold.

READ| From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

