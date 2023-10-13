Headlines

From Shaheen Afridi to Babar Azam: Five Pakistan stars to keep an eye on in blockbuster India World Cup clash

Ahead of the epic clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, let's take a closer look at the top five Pakistani players to keep an eye on in the World Cup match against India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

As the 2023 ODI World Cup progresses, the cricketing world's focus is now firmly on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is set to unfold. Both teams have had impressive starts to the tournament, albeit with different styles. India secured victories against five-time champions Australia and Afghanistan, showcasing their strength in both bowling and batting. However, there's uncertainty surrounding Shubman Gill's recovery from dengue, a concern for the big match at his favorite venue, Pakistan, on the other hand, managed to survive a scare against the Netherlands and recorded a thrilling run-chase victory against Sri Lanka, putting them in the fourth spot in the table.

On Saturday, history, records, and statistics will take a backseat, and what will truly matter is the excitement and anticipation that this match promises. This blockbuster encounter will not only captivate the thousands present at the venue but also the attention of billions worldwide through television and digital platforms. Ahead of the epic clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, let's take a closer look at the top five Pakistani players to keep an eye on in the World Cup match against India.

1. Shaheen Afridi: A left-arm pacer known for late in-swing deliveries, Shaheen Afridi has the potential to trouble the Indian top-order. His past performances, including dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup matches, highlight his ability. Although he hasn't made a significant impact in this tournament yet, Shaheen remains determined to make his mark, vowing to secure a five-wicket haul against India.

2. Babar Azam: Pakistan's captain and star batsman, Babar Azam, is yet to showcase his true potential in this World Cup With an impressive record, he is expected to lead the batting charge. Babar's warm-up matches demonstrated his class, but he has only managed 15 runs in the tournament's initial matches. He faces a crucial challenge in improving his record against India and taking on formidable bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

3. Mohammad Rizwan: Often overlooked in ODI discussions, Rizwan has displayed his white-ball skills with exceptional innings of 68 against the Netherlands and an unbeaten 131 against Sri Lanka He enters the India contest in top form, providing strength to Pakistan's batting lineup.

4. Haris Rauf: The speedster, who made a name for himself with a remarkable performance in Pallekele last month, has maintained a lower profile in this tournament. He will aim to recreate his impressive performance against India, settling any scores from the t20 World Cup when Kohli hit him for iconic sixes.

5. Abdullah Shafique: Amid Pakistan's struggles in the opening partnership, Shafique seized the opportunity in the match against Sri Lanka, scoring a stunning century with a knock of 113. Pakistan will look to him to provide a solid platform for Babar and Rizwan once again in the high-stakes showdown in Ahmedabad.

These five players hold the key to Pakistan's fortunes in the match against India, and their performances will be closely watched as the cricketing world gears up for this intense showdown.

