Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

Team India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has eagerly returned to the nets in preparation for his highly anticipated comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL 2024, scheduled to kick off on March 22.

Pant has been given the green light by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for 15 months due to injuries sustained in a serious car accident on January 1, 2023.

The announcement of Pant's return to the IPL has ignited excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating his return to the field after a lengthy absence. Following his clearance by the BCCI, Rishabh Pant wasted no time in getting back to work in the nets to prepare for his highly awaited return.

In a viral video shared by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant can be seen putting in the hard work in the nets, showcasing all the shots in his repertoire just like he did before his injury.





Rishabh Pant is HERE and you will be HERE too, watching this on loop#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/TaDZXaZyWS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2024

Rishabh Pant is set to return as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season, providing a significant boost to the team with his hard-hitting abilities in the middle order. In the previous IPL season, David Warner led the Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence, but the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing ninth in the league stage.

Pant's return to the IPL in 2024 marks his highly anticipated comeback to competitive cricket after over a year. It is expected that the 26-year-old will also make his international return in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Pant is likely to be selected for the India squad for the event, which will be held in West Indies and USA in June.

Having been sidelined due to injuries following a horrific car crash, Rishabh Pant missed out on major tournaments such as the WTC Final, Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup last year.

