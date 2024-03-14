Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch in US Presidential Election

Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

Nita Ambani's first salary as teacher was Rs 800, her income as director Mukesh Ambani's Reliance was Rs...

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Aditya Jogani: A Diamond Business Maverick from South Mumbai Overcoming Adversity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump rematch in US Presidential Election

Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

Nita Ambani's first salary as teacher was Rs 800, her income as director Mukesh Ambani's Reliance was Rs...

10 animals that go through menopause

10 stunning looks of Isha Ambani

IPL 2024: Players with most 50s in tournament's history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Viral Video: Rishabh Pant bats in Delhi Capitals' practice session in Vizag ahead of IPL 2024 - Watch

The announcement of Pant's return to the IPL has ignited excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating his return to the field after a lengthy absence.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has eagerly returned to the nets in preparation for his highly anticipated comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming IPL 2024, scheduled to kick off on March 22.

Pant has been given the green light by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following his clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for 15 months due to injuries sustained in a serious car accident on January 1, 2023.

The announcement of Pant's return to the IPL has ignited excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating his return to the field after a lengthy absence. Following his clearance by the BCCI, Rishabh Pant wasted no time in getting back to work in the nets to prepare for his highly awaited return.

In a viral video shared by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant can be seen putting in the hard work in the nets, showcasing all the shots in his repertoire just like he did before his injury.

Rishabh Pant is set to return as the captain of the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season, providing a significant boost to the team with his hard-hitting abilities in the middle order. In the previous IPL season, David Warner led the Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence, but the team failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing ninth in the league stage.

Pant's return to the IPL in 2024 marks his highly anticipated comeback to competitive cricket after over a year. It is expected that the 26-year-old will also make his international return in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Pant is likely to be selected for the India squad for the event, which will be held in West Indies and USA in June.

Having been sidelined due to injuries following a horrific car crash, Rishabh Pant missed out on major tournaments such as the WTC Final, Asia Cup, and ODI World Cup last year.

Also read| PV Sindhu crashes out of All England Open after losing to Korea's An Se Young

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant in Mumbai, still eats from here once a week, his most liked dish is...

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur refused to work in this Karan Johar film

PM Modi lays foundation for 3 semiconductor plants worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, 2 in Gujarat, 1 in Assam

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement