Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad continues sensational 2022 form, smashes 168 in semi-final vs Assam

Ruturaj Gaikwad follows up 220 with 168 in semi-final vs Assam.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's dream run in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 220 campaign continues. On Wednesday, the Chennai Super Kings star smashed 168 off 126 balls against Assam in the semi-final of the 50-over domestic tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Motera, Ahmedabad.

He proceeded from where he left off two days earlier, hitting six sixes and 18 boundaries. Gaikwad had smashed 220 off 159 balls, including 16 sixes, a record-equaling total in List A cricket. Gaikwad smashed 43 runs in an over against Uttar Pradesh in the quarter-finals, becoming the first Indian to hit seven sixes in one over.

Ruturaj has struck three hundreds in the last four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Maharashtra. The 25-year-old, who made his ODI debut for India in the home series against South Africa, is putting his name up at a time when competition for top-order spots in the ODI squad is fierce.

After Kunal Saikia won the toss and decided to field, Ruturaj set the tone for Maharashtra's performance against Assam in the semifinal. After dominating their 27-run opening partnership, Ruturaj lost his opening partner Rahul Tripathi in the seventh over.

Ruturaj then put on a 68-run stand with Satyajeet Bachhav, who contributed a 52-ball 41.

Ruturaj's century came in just 88 balls, keeping the Maharashtra scoreboard ticking. Ruturaj, like the quarter-finalist, was not satisfied with the milestone and changed it into a big hundred.

Ruturaj ripped through the Assam bowling attack, scoring 68 runs in 38 balls. Gaikwad was out in the 45th over, missing out on a second consecutive double century. The Maharashtra skipper shared a 207-run third-wicket stand with Ankit Bawane.

