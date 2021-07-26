TRT-W vs NOS-W The Hundred Women's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers won in a canter in their first game owing to a stupendous knock of Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues against the Welsh Fire. Skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill will be hoping for a similar show from her batters in their first away game.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, would be eyeing their first win after losing to Southern Brave at this very ground at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Dream11 Prediction – Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers – The Hundred Women's competition 7th match in Nottingham

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards

All-rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Phoebe Graham

TRT-W vs NOS-W Probable Playing XIs

Trent Rockets: Rachel Priest (wk), Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver (c), Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield-Hill (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Rachel Priest, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues(vc), Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Kathryn Bryce, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt(c), Phoebe Graham

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on July 26. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Trent Rockets: Rachel Priest(w), Sammy-Jo Johnson, Natalie Sciver(c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Nancy Harman, Alicia Presland, Emily Windsor

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield Hill(w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Ami Campbell, Nicola Carey, Beth Langston