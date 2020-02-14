'Tiger saw a tiger': MS Dhoni's wildlife photography skill leaves fans in awe

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has posted a photograph of a tiger on Friday (February 14) from his visit to Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Dhoni took to Instagram and posted a photo of a tiger, out in the wild, and expressed his delight that he managed to spot the Big Cat on his own and managed to click a snap of it.

"When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics.Visit to kanha was outstanding (sic)," MSD captioned his post on IG.

In January, When the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially unveiled the central contracts for Indian cricketers, one thing which caught everyone's attention was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri in the past have also claimed that the decision to retire from the game is totally up to MSD and there is still a leeway for the veteran cricketer to earn a spot in the national side for the upcoming 2020 T20 World Cup if his performances with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are up to per.