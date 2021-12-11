'They didn't give Virat Kohli respect': Ex-Pakistan bowler on BCCI axing batter as ODI captain

To be an all-format skipper to giving up his captaincy of T20I to then being axed as the captain of the ODI team as well, Virat Kohli's year of 2021 has seen it all. The now only Test skipper was some days ago replaced as India's white-ball captain as Rohit Sharma was giving the reins.

Notably, it is to be mentioned that when Kohli announced that he would be stepping down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup, he had clearly mentioned that he wanted to focus on leading the ODI and Test teams. He was surely eyeing the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

However, the BCCI had other plans and pulled the plug on Kohli's near five-year-long tenure as India's white-ball captain through a tweet. Seeing the way Kohli was treated, many fans started slamming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Now talking about the issue is former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria.

The former cricketer claimed that the BCCI was wrong in their manner to remove Kohli, and added that there should have been a smoother form of communication between the two parties.

"Did the BCCI do the right thing with Kohli? I don't think so. They did not give him respect. He has gotten India 65 wins as captain, the fourth-highest by any India skipper. The thing is why didn't you inform someone whose record as captain isn't bad at all. Second most-highest runs as India ODI skipper. Based on his record, he deserved respect. Sure, he hasn't won an ICC trophy as captain but the way he has led is phenomenal," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly clarified that Kohli was kept in the loop about the decision, the Pakistani cricketer highlighted that the 33-year-old not scoring in the manner that he used to could have also triggered the decision taken.

"The only two superstars going around in world cricket at the moment are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. You should respect yourself, superstars. The BCCI were harsh in removing Kohli without informing him. Sourav Ganguly is such a big name, a former captain. He should have communicated to Virat that we would like Rohit to captain. Another thing that went against him was that Kohli was not scoring runs as big and fluently as he used to," Kaneria pointed out.