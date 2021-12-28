IND vs SA: Team India end Day 3 on high as they wrap up South African innings for 197

After causing trouble to Indian batters, the South African side found themselves in the same waters as Team India pacers wreaked havoc as they ended the host's innings at 197 at the end of their innings of Day 3 at the SuperSport Park on Tuesday. The Proteas side trail by 130 runs and it was courtesy of Mohammed Shami's splendid bowling as he took a five-for and also scalped 200 Test wickets.

The side had resumed the post-lunch session at 21/1 and South African batters looked in complete disarray as in the third ball itself Mohammed Shami cleaned up Keegan Petersen for just 15. Unfortunately for India pacer Jasprit Bumrah twisted his right ankle while bowling in his sixth over and had to leave the field immediately.

Later on, the report came that Bumrah has a sprain on his right ankle. But Shami was pumped up after getting his first scalp and he also clean bowled opener Aiden Markram for 13. Mohammed Siraj too joined the party as he dismissed Rassie van der Dussen caught in the gully by Ajinkya Rahane to leave the Proteas tottering at 32 for 4. In the very next ball, Siraj produced yet another gem this time to South Africa's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock but KL Rahul floored it.

Temba Bavuma and de Kock survived the onslaught to take the hosts beyond the 50-run mark. The duo of Bavuma & de Kock struck a 50-run partnership as they did not allow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to settle in any kind of rhythm. The hosts went past the 100-run mark but Indian bowlers came hard at the South Africans again as Shardul Thakur dismissed de Kock for 34 ending a 72-run partnership.

Things did not last the same as Shami came crashing in and sent back Wiaan Mulder after he scored 12 runs. The Indian pacers had lured him into a drive through the covers, but he may have been late on the shot and played the wrong line. He got a feather of an outside edge and the ball went neatly into the hands of Pant.

Bavuma made sure to continue on his good form and even managed to reach his 16th Test fifty. But the happiness did not last long as Shami and Pant again played their magic. The bowler drew the batter forward with some angling towards an off-stump on a good length, and the ball nipped away off the seam to take the outside edge through to Pant.

Later, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada had put on a 37 runs partnership but Shardul Thakur broke it as he sent the former player back for 18 runs. Rabada and Keshav Maharaj tried to add runs but Shami and Bumrah did not let them settle as they dismissed the batters for 25 and 12 runs respectively.

Earlier in the day, India resumed Day 3 at 272/3 and centurion KL Rahul could add only one run to his Day 1 score as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him with a short delivery caught behind to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

In the space of 13 runs the Indian team was dealt with another severe blow of the day as Lungi Ngidi bagged his fourth wicket of the match dismissing Ajinkya Rahane and the Mumbai lad fell short of his half-century. Rahane who was struggling for form before this match failed to capitalize on the start as he got on day one and was out caught behind by de Kock for 48.

After that, there was no looking back for Protea pacers as they ran through the Indian batting line-up. In the very next over Rabada got his second wicket in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin for 4. Four balls later India lost swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, for 8 as Ngidi got his fifth scalp. India scratched their way to the 300-run mark and at the score of 304, India lost the wicket of Shardul Thakur caught behind to keeper de Kock of Rabada's bowling for just 4.

In the next over Lungi Ngidi got his sixth wicket and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock got his fourth catch to dismiss Mohammed Shami for 8. India's last wicket showed some resistance as they took the team's total from 308 to 327 with Jaspit Bumrah hitting a couple of boundaries. Debutant Marco Jansen got his first Test scalp as he dismissed Bumrah for 14 to bowl India out for 327.