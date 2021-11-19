Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for TAD vs BT in Abu Dhabi

The second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Friday will see Team Abu Dhabi take on Bangla Tigers. In the last edition, Team Abu Dhabi was satisfied with 4th place after they lost to Qalandars in the 3rd place Play-off by 21 runs.

Now they have got in Liam Livingstone who will be leading the side. Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, and Naveen ul Haq are the star players in the line-up.

As for Bangla Tigers, they, on the other hand, did not make it to the playoffs last year and had finished 5th in the Super League standings with 4 points. The captaincy is now on the shoulders of Faf du Plessis and he will be the key man for the Tigers this year.

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounder: James Faulkner, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Danny Briggs, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq

TAD vs BT Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Daniel Bell Drummond, Paul Stirling, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (wk), Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Lyth, James Faulkner, Will Jacks, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley

Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (VC), Paul Stirling (C), Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai, James Faulkner, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Danny Briggs, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq

Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers Match Details

The match begins at 9:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, October 19. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Christopher Henry Gayle, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Colin Ingram, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Farazuddin, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Marchant de Lange, Christopher Benjamin and Fidel Edwards.

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Hazratullah Zazai, Johnson Charles, Qais Ahmad, William George Jacks, Isuru Udana, Hassan Khalid, Will Smeed, Sabir Rao, Matheesha Pathirana, Mohammad Amir, Benny Howell, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Adam Lyth