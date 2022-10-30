T20 World Cup: How Pakistan's win over Netherlands changes India's Super 12 group, semi-finals chances

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Pakistan defeated Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday in Perth to pick up their first win in T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam's men successfully chased down the required target of 92 runs to pick up their first-ever in T20I format on Australian soil.

While both Pakistan and Netherlands needed a win to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semis, the Dutch side are mathematically ruled out of the race for semis with just two matches to go.

Here's how Pakistan's win over Netherlands has changed Group B:

With their first points on the board, Babar's side remains in fifth place in the group, but they have nonetheless given themselves a glimmer of hope. Should they have chased the 92-run target in under nine overs then they could have boosted their net run rate massively but for some reason, Pakistan never showed the urgency which was needed.

As a consequence, their chances of progressing through to the semifinals remain in the hands of other teams. Pakistan will have to win both of their remaining games.

They would also want the Men in Blue to win all of their remaining games so that India can finish first in Group B, while Pakistan can finish second.

Bangladesh are in second place and have reached four points. Babar's men will want the Bangla Tigers to lose their remaining games and that too by big margins. Similar for South Africa and Zimbabwe as well, both of whom are on 3 points each.

The match between India and South Africa could further have some impact on the standings at the end of today's play but it's a straightforward equation for Rohit Sharma's men who must beat the Proteas to put on foot in the semifinal.