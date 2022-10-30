Search icon
'IND vs NZ match...not again please', Indian fans react on the possibility of knockout clash against New Zealand

If India end up losing the today's game against South Africa, there is a huge chance that they may finish second in their group and face New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

After New Zealand's (NZ) thumping win over Sri Lanka, the Kiwis almost seem to have a foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and could possibly meet Team India in the knockouts. Kane Williamson and his men dished out another professional performance, beating Sri Lanka by 65 runs.

READ: ‘Oh Haris Rauf, what did you do?’: Pak pacer’s deadly bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye, internet reacts

The Men in Blue have also got off to a fantastic start, winning both their games so far. If both these teams top their respective groups, there is a chance that they might meet in the final. But if the Kiwis top their group and India finish second, these two may well play out another World Cup semifinal.

Indian fans don't have great memories of playing knockout games against the Kiwis of late. They lost to the Blackcaps in the 2019 World Cup semifnal, 2021 World Test Championship final as well as in the must-win game in last year's T20 World Cup.

These fans are just hoping that the Men in Blue somehow avoid the Kiwis in such crunch games because the latter always seem to bring their A-game to the table. Here are some of the reactions:

Glenn Phillips' heroic hundred took New Zealand to 167/7, a total that seemed far-fetched at 15/3. However, the total still looked within Sri Lanka's reach and the Kiwis needed a good start with the ball.

READ: 'India and Pakistan avoiding rain this World Cup': Wasim Jaffer's epic meme wins the internet

In fact, they got an even better start as Trent Boult and Tim Southee, for the umpteenth time, made the new ball talk and had the opposition reeling at 8/4.

