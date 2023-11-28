Sunil Gavaskar's delightful visit to Sachin railway station in Gujarat

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar visited the Sachin railway station near Surat, Gujarat, and shared a cheeky note about his 'favorite' cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar.

On November 28, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar shared a delightful moment during his visit to Sachin railway station in Surat, Gujarat. Gavaskar expressed his childlike enthusiasm, attributing the station's name to a foresight of the cricketing phenomenon, Sachin Tendulkar.

Contrary to popular belief, Sachin railway station wasn't named after the legendary cricketer but after Sachin village in the last century. Situated in the Surat district, Sachin village is renowned for its industrial area, particularly the Sachin GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) estate, contributing significantly to the region's growth.

Sharing a heartwarming note, Gavaskar referred to Sachin Tendulkar not just as his favorite cricketer but also as his favorite person. Tendulkar, holding the record for the most international runs with 34,357 runs in 664 matches and 100 centuries, is celebrated as one of the all-time greats.

Sunil Gavaskar clicking a picture at Sachin railway station pic.twitter.com/X5ESQ8ECbO Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddalvohra November 28, 2023

Gavaskar, the first player to reach 10,000 runs in Test matches, has since transitioned into various roles, including serving as the BCCI chief. Currently recognized as a prominent cricket expert, Gavaskar frequently accompanies the Indian team as a commentator.

Despite not having the opportunity to play alongside his batting hero Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar expressed regret. Gavaskar, a key player in the 1983 World Cup-winning team, witnessed Tendulkar achieving the same feat in 2011, lifting the coveted World Cup trophy. The camaraderie between these cricketing legends continues to resonate in the hearts of fans.