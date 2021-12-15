Sunil Gavaskar makes BIG statement over reports of alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Amid reports of alleged rift between Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has said that people should "not jump to conclusions" on the alleged conflict between Kohli and Rohit.

The news of the rift between Kohli and Rohit started after reports of Kohli's supposed withdrawal from next month's ODI series in South Africa surfaced on Tuesday.

The reports of rift between two superstars started doing the rounds after the BCCI decided to remove Kohli as ODI skipper and appointed Rohit as his successor.

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin however, raised questions over the timing of Kohli's pullout from South Africa tour and tweeted, "Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket."

Gavaskar, however, said that "people should not jump to conclusions" and asked Azharuddin to reveal the complete truth if he has any inside information on this matter.

"The question is, 'is there anything simmering at all (between Kohli and Rohit)?'

"Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened. Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players. Because both have served Indian cricket brilliantly and I don't think it is fair at all for any one of us, without having exact information, to be pointing fingers at either of them," Gavaskar told a leading media channel.