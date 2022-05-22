SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When, where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play the last league 70th Match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday.
After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stayed afloat with an 8-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) and saw Mumbai Indians (MI) beat their only rival Delhi Capitals (DC), there was nothing left for SRH and PBKS.
RCB's win had also officially knocked out Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the race. The Sunrisers are currently placed at the eighth position whereas Punjab Kings occupy the seventh spot.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be played on May 22 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.