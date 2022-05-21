IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and all of RCB spotted cheering for MI, see viral pics

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and all of RCB spotted cheering for MI

Even though Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were the two sides that faced off against one other on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, the match proved to be extremely crucial for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well as they have pinned their playoff hopes on MI.

A win for Delhi Capitals would take them into the playoffs of IPL 2022, but if Mumbai wins, they would give a massive boost to RCB, who would then qualify for the playoffs at Delhi's expense.

Hence, RCB players Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and others, including their support staff were all spotted cheering for Mumbai Indians as they faced off against DC.

The Bengaluru based franchise shared pictures of their players, support staff and coaches watching the match between MI vs DC.

Check out the pics shared by RCB here:

For the unversed, RCB currently occupies fourth place on the league table with 16 points. DC meanwhile are in fifth with 14 points. A win for Rishabh Pant's side would see them pip RCB to fourth place and thus seal their berth in IPL 2022 playoffs. A loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians would then make things interesting as the fate of RCB lies in their hands.

Talking about the match between MI and DC, powered by Rishabh Pant (39 off 33) and Rovman Powell's (43 off 34) knock, Delhi were able to score 159/7 in their respective 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai Indians had scored 114 for the loss of three wickets after 16 overs.