SRH vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

The last match of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament and hence, this match's result won't have any significant impact on the points tally. However, the two sides will surely be hoping to end their journey on a positive note.

Talking about their IPL journey, both SRH and PBKS have won six out of the 13 matches they have played so far. They have accumulated 12 points.

SRH, in their previous game, won against Mumbai Indians (MI) by a mere margin of 3 runs. As far as Punjab Kings is concerned, they, on the other hand, lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 17 runs.

Dream11 Prediction – SRH vs PBKS – IPL 2022

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Tripathi (VC), Priyam Garg, Liam Livingstone (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Sgtth, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.