IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Skipper Hardik Pandya to Dinesh Karthik - Records and upcoming milestones for Team India

Jun 25, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
After a 2-2 draw against South Africa at home, India is all set to face Ireland in the two-match T20I series. With the senior team in the UK gearing up for the rescheduled 5th Test against England, the BCCI has sent another batch of players to Ireland for the shortest format of the game.
The management has handed the leadership reins in the hands of Hardik Pandya, who had led his Gujarat Titans (GT) side to the IPL 2022 victory.
Not just that, the selectors also picked Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and uncapped player Rahul Tripathi. Pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who warmed the bench against the Proteas, may likely debut as well.
In the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid - who is in Leicester with the Test squad - National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, will be in charge.
With the clashes all set to take place on June 26 and 28 2022, a look at some of the important stats and numbers ahead of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India:
- Hardik Pandya (44) needs 6 fours to complete 50 fours in the T20Is. He also needs 12 runs (2488) to reach 2500 runs across formats.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 64 wickets to his name and is in need of four more to surpass Jasprit Bumrah (67) and become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the T20Is.
- Ishan Kishan (495) requires just five runs to reach 500 runs in T20 internationals.
- In-form batter Dinesh Karthik (491) is in need of 9 runs to complete 500 runs in the T20Is.
- For Ireland, Craig Young (48) is just two scalps away from reaching the milestone of 50 T20I wickets.
- Andy McBrine (98) requires two scalps to get to 100 wickets in international cricket.
- Paul Stirling (2776) requires 80 runs to go past Aaron Finch (2855) and become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the T20Is. He also (96) requires four sixes to get to 100 maximums in the T20Is.
- Andy Balbirnie (1429) needs 71 runs to get to 1500 runs in T20 internationals.
- Curtis Campher (44) requires six fours to reach 50 fours across formats.
- Gareth Delany (49) is one game away from appearing in 50 matches across formats.