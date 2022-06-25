IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Skipper Hardik Pandya to Dinesh Karthik - Records and upcoming milestones for Team India

India vs Ireland

After a 2-2 draw against South Africa at home, India is all set to face Ireland in the two-match T20I series. With the senior team in the UK gearing up for the rescheduled 5th Test against England, the BCCI has sent another batch of players to Ireland for the shortest format of the game.

The management has handed the leadership reins in the hands of Hardik Pandya, who had led his Gujarat Titans (GT) side to the IPL 2022 victory.

Not just that, the selectors also picked Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav and uncapped player Rahul Tripathi. Pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who warmed the bench against the Proteas, may likely debut as well.

In the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid - who is in Leicester with the Test squad - National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, will be in charge.

With the clashes all set to take place on June 26 and 28 2022, a look at some of the important stats and numbers ahead of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India: