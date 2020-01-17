'Should be applauded': Gautam Gambhir lauds Virat Kohli for THIS selfless act during India vs Australia first ODI

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has lauded skipper Virat Kohli for demoting himself to no.4 during his side's first ODI against Australia in Mumbai so that KL Rahul can walk in up the order.

"I have heard that in the film industry some stars are conscious of how much airtime they are getting in a film, if they have got the most juicy-punchy lines, - who is featuring in the promo/trailer etc. Insecurity? Competition? Market forces? I am not sure what to call this. I am not even sure if these are facts or grapevine mills going berserk. But I can tell you how insecurity impacts my profession," Gambhir wrote in his column for the Times of India.

"I have come across a few cases where batsmen have been reluctant to leave their batting slots. This is largely done to safeguard their own interests rather than looking at the overall well-being of the team," he added.

"These batsmen guard their position in the batting order so fiercely that at times they have even risked getting dropped."

"Given this background, I think captain Virat Kohli should be applauded for batting at number four in Mumbai against Australia to accommodate Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul."

The 'Men in Blue' absolutely got outclassed by an inform Aussie side who cruised to a 10-wicket win, courtesy of a record-breaking 258-run partnership for the first wicket between Aaron Finch and David Warner.

Gambhir also expressed his thoughts on how Kohli is now creating a legacy for young cricketers to follow in the future.

"Besides, Kohli is also making a subtle statement as a leader. He is trying to build a legacy that puts the team first," he wrote. "I am not a big fan of Kohli's captaincy but then the guy is at least trying with good intent."