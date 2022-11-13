'This is called..': Shoaib Akhtar responds to Shami's 'karma' tweet after T20 WC final using Harsha Bhogle's statement

Image Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been quite vociferous throughout the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, after Pakistan were defeated by England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Akhtar acknowledged his sadness by posting a 'heartbreak emoji' on his Twitter account.

However, it is not Akhtar's tweet that has gone viral, but rather Indian pacer Mohammed Shami cheeky reply that made the headlines. The Indian pacer replied," Sorry brother It’s call karma".

Akhar has taken note of Shami's comment and responded by quoting Harsha Bhogle to say that is what is called as a sensible tweet.

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Bhogle lauded Pakistan's bowling team for their gallant performance despite losing the game, and praised them for ensuring the game went down to the wire despite having just 137 to defend after a weak batting performance.

Talking about the match, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and repeated his semi-final strategy of bowling first. Pakistan got off to a slow start, as Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 15 in 14 balls. Mohammad Harris did not have a memorable day and left early.

Adil Rashid maintained his great form, producing a fantastic stint in which he took two wickets for only 22 runs, including the big wicket of Babar Azam with a wonderful catch on his bowling after bamboozling the Pakistan captain with a curveball.

Sam Curran continues to be England's go-to man with the ball, finishing with three wickets for 12 runs in a four-over spell. Shan Masood scored 38 runs in 28 balls. Chris Jordan took two wickets in the slog overs as the Men in Green failed to put on a big show. They only had 137 runs on the board.

Pakistan got off to a flying start when Shaheen Afridi dismissed Alex Hales in the first over. Haris Rauf ended the 2010 winners' hopes by dismissing both Phil Salt and captain Jos Buttler in the powerplay. Shadab Khan bowled another excellent stint, dismissing Harry Brook.

While Wasim did get Moeen in the 19th over, it was only a consolation prize as Stokes finished his half-century to seal England's victory and declare them T20 World Cup champions.

READ| 'It's call Karma': Mohammed Shami reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's 'heartbreak' post after ENG beat PAK in T20 WC final