'It's call Karma': Mohammed Shami reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's 'heartbreak' post after ENG beat PAK in T20 WC final

England won their second T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, thanks to Ben Stokes' measured innings of 52 from 49 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

'It's call Karma': Mohammed Shami reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's 'heartbreak' post after ENG beat PAK in T20 WC final
Image Source: Twitter

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been quite vociferous throughout the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, after Pakistan were defeated by England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Akhtar acknowledged his sadness by posting a 'heartbreak emoji' on his Twitter account.

However, it is not Akhtar's tweet that has gone viral, but rather Indian pacer Mohammed Shami cheeky reply that made the headlines. The Indian pacer replied," Sorry brother It’s call karma".

Check the tweet here:

England won their second T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, thanks to Ben Stokes' measured innings of 52 from 49 balls. Also, Jos Buttler became the second Englishman to win the men's T20 World Cup, following Paul Collingwood in 2010.

England also became the first men's cricket team to win both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time. England, perhaps the strongest white-ball side in the world, became only the second team, after the West Indies, to win two T20 World Cup titles.

There was much speculation about Babar Azam's side duplicating Imran Khan's 'Cornered Tigers' from 1992, as both sides had defied the odds to reach the World Cup finals.

Even Pakistan's first run in both World Cups came through a no-ball, but the parallels ended there as Pakistan was overwhelmed in the big final in Melbourne.

READ| England become first team in cricket history to hold both ODI and T20 World Championships

