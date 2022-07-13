'9 years on, the bond is still strong', Shikhar Dhawan posts heartwarming tweet for his opening partner Rohit Sharma

File Photo

Senior batter and team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has talked about his bond with the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the Men in Blue thrashed team England in the first ODI match played on July 12 (Tuesday). Chasing a small target of 111 runs, the Indian openers completed the task without facing any problems and gained a lead of 1-0 in the series.

In the duration of their chase, they crossed the 5000-run mark while opening together and the second Indian pair to do so as openers, and the fourth overall.

After India secured a 10-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series, Dhawan took to Twitter to pay a special tribute to his bond with Rohit. Here's what he tweeted:

9 years on, the bond is still strong @ImRo45 Congratulations to the Team India for the spectacular victory #IndVsEng #ODISeries pic.twitter.com/eWiQvCP3zq July 12, 2022

To note, both Rohit and Dhawan started opening the innings together during the 2013 Champions Trophy and the duo has given several match-winning starts to the Men in Blue over the years. Talking about their camaraderie as the pair for India at the top of the order, Rohit also highlighted how they understand each other well.

“(Dhawan and I) have played a lot of cricket together. We understand each other well, except for the first ball (when there was a run-out chance)… We know what he brings for us; a very experienced player. The pull or hook is a high-risk shot, but I back myself to play that. As long as it keeps coming, I am happy,” he said at the post-match presentation.