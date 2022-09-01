Shakib Al Hasan equals Dwayne Bravo's exceptional feat as all-rounder in T20 cricket

File Photo

During the match against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 1, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan became the second hitter to reach 6000 runs in T20 International cricket. The landmark was reached by the left-hander during Bangladesh's second Group B encounter against Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Shakib skied one on his way to the landmark, but by some stroke of luck, the ball landed in neutral territory. For his 6000th run, Shakib hit Chamika Karunaratne for a boundary on the first delivery of the ninth over.

Shakib reached this landmark after hitting a scoop shot over fine leg for four runs. Meanwhile, the batsman from Magura entered the exclusive group of Bangladesh batsmen with over 6000 runs in T20s, joining Tamim Iqbal.

Averaging 32.02 with a strike rate of 119.63, Tamim has scored 6886 runs in 238 games. The lefty had not played in a Twenty20 International since 2020 for Bangladesh when he declared his retirement from the sport earlier this year.

In addition to his 6000 T20 runs, Shakib also took 400 plus wickets, making him just the second player in history to do it after former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. While playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bravo has amassed 6871 runs and 605 wickets.

Former international star and current T20I record holder Darren Bravo announced his retirement from international play following last year's T20 World Cup. Before being dismissed by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, Shakib scored 24 runs off of 22 balls in the ongoing game.