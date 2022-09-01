Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

BAN vs SL: Sri Lanka coach communicates with players in code language, pic goes viral

Asia Cup 2022: First do-or-die Asia Cup match pits two teams who lost to Afghanistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

BAN vs SL: Sri Lanka coach communicates with players in code language, pic goes viral
Image source: Twitter

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka play a must-win matchup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were eliminated by Afghanistan in the group stage, and tensions are rising  between the two teams as the game progress. Afghanistan has already advanced to the Super Four stage.

Also, READ: Why Virat Kohli's 'Kya Hai Yeh?' reaction is going viral after India-Hong Kong match?

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka mocked Bangladesh's bowling attack, declaring them a "easier opponent" than Afghanistan. "Afghanistan's bowling attack is world-class. Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a terrific bowler, as we all know. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."

Chris Silverwood, the coach for the Sri Lankan team, was seen in the grandstand using what looked like numerical codes to speak to his players.

The foreign media has reported that Silverwood did the same thing when he was England's head coach. Commentators said that this reflected actual game strategy in the areas of fielding and bowling.

One user on Twitter said, "Bhai gajjab match chal raha ye." Another user said, "We all know who 3D is," while another said, "If signals are sent from the dressing room, then what is the role of a captain in the field ? Cricket is not football."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.