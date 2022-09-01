BAN vs SL: Sri Lanka coach communicates with players in code language, pic goes viral

Image source: Twitter

In the 2022 Asia Cup, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka play a must-win matchup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were eliminated by Afghanistan in the group stage, and tensions are rising between the two teams as the game progress. Afghanistan has already advanced to the Super Four stage.

Sri Lankan coach passing the information to the players on the ground, did the same when he was the England coach. pic.twitter.com/QeJOuFGxGz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2022

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka mocked Bangladesh's bowling attack, declaring them a "easier opponent" than Afghanistan. "Afghanistan's bowling attack is world-class. Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a terrific bowler, as we all know. Shakib (Al Hasan) is a world-class bowler."

Chris Silverwood, the coach for the Sri Lankan team, was seen in the grandstand using what looked like numerical codes to speak to his players.

The foreign media has reported that Silverwood did the same thing when he was England's head coach. Commentators said that this reflected actual game strategy in the areas of fielding and bowling.

One user on Twitter said, "Bhai gajjab match chal raha ye." Another user said, "We all know who 3D is," while another said, "If signals are sent from the dressing room, then what is the role of a captain in the field ? Cricket is not football."