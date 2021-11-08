Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson to play for CSK? Wicketkeeper's social media sparks speculations

Sanju Samson, as a player, flourished with his bat on several occasions and had 484 runs in 14 games, averaging an impressive 40.33.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 01:50 PM IST

The preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 have already begun as two new teams  - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - have been added to the league making it 10 franchises in total.

This season will also see all players be added to the auction if only four players are allowed to be retained by each franchise. With the majority of the players being added to the pool, a social media activity has by one player has sparked speculations.Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman, who was leading the side for some years now, created hype after he unfollowed the side on Twitter. While this got all talking, thinking he will be adding himself to the pool, the talks increased after he went on to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

As per reports, Samson might be donning CSK's colours in the IPL 2022. However, it is not yet clear that how many years MS Dhoni has with his yellow franchise, but it sure looks like CSK might be on the lookout for a wicketkeeping-batter and in this case.Talking about Samson's performance in the IPL, he was appointed as RR's captain after Australia batter Steve Smith had failed to deliver. 

The franchise had failed to qualify for the playoffs and continued to struggle, however, Samson, as a player flourished with his bat on several occasions and had 484 runs in 14 games, averaging an impressive 40.33. 

