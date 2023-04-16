GT vs RR: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer shine as Rajasthan Royals win last-over thriller against Gujarat Titans

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The Rajasthan Royals, led by captain Sanju Samson and batter Shimron Hetmyer, secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Winning the toss, Samson chose to bowl first and his decision paid off as New Zealand pacer Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. In a heart-stopping moment, Samson, Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel collided while attempting to catch the ball, but Boult managed to hold on to it.

Despite losing early wickets, GT managed to post a respectable total of 177 for 7, thanks to Abhinav Manohar's quickfire 27 and David Miller's crucial knock of 46.

In response, RR got off to a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler early on. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Samson steadied the ship with a 43-run partnership before Rashid Khan removed Padikkal in the ninth over.

Riyag Parag's poor form continued as he was dismissed by Rashid for just five runs.

Samson's incredible comeback against GT was a sight to behold. After being dismissed on back-to-back ducks in RR's last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Samson played a captain's knock to get his side back in the game. Along with Hetmyer, he formed a quick-fire 59-run stand, which saw him hit his 19th IPL fifty before being dismissed by debutant Noor Ahmad.

Not forgetting this night anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/tJS6gE3KKK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2023

But the drama didn't end there. Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin played crucial knocks towards the end of RR's innings, guiding them to a three-wicket win over the defending champions. This victory allowed RR to hold on to the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table, with four wins in five matches.

READ| 'As your father...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note for son Arjun after his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians