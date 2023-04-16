Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

GT vs RR: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer shine as Rajasthan Royals win last-over thriller against Gujarat Titans

Samson played a captain's knock to get his side back in the game. Along with Hetmyer, he formed a quick-fire 59-run stand, which saw him hit his 19th IPL fifty.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

GT vs RR: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer shine as Rajasthan Royals win last-over thriller against Gujarat Titans
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The Rajasthan Royals, led by captain Sanju Samson and batter Shimron Hetmyer, secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Winning the toss, Samson chose to bowl first and his decision paid off as New Zealand pacer Trent Boult dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the first over. In a heart-stopping moment, Samson, Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel collided while attempting to catch the ball, but Boult managed to hold on to it.

Despite losing early wickets, GT managed to post a respectable total of 177 for 7, thanks to Abhinav Manohar's quickfire 27 and David Miller's crucial knock of 46.

In response, RR got off to a shaky start, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler early on. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Samson steadied the ship with a 43-run partnership before Rashid Khan removed Padikkal in the ninth over.

Riyag Parag's poor form continued as he was dismissed by Rashid for just five runs.

Samson's incredible comeback against GT was a sight to behold. After being dismissed on back-to-back ducks in RR's last two matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Samson played a captain's knock to get his side back in the game. Along with Hetmyer, he formed a quick-fire 59-run stand, which saw him hit his 19th IPL fifty before being dismissed by debutant Noor Ahmad.

But the drama didn't end there. Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin played crucial knocks towards the end of RR's innings, guiding them to a three-wicket win over the defending champions. This victory allowed RR to hold on to the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table, with four wins in five matches.

READ| 'As your father...': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note for son Arjun after his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.