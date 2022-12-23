Sam Curran breaks silence after becoming most expensive player in IPL auction history

Sam Curran

Sam Curran became the most expensive buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auctions on Friday, receiving a price of INR 18.5 crore from Punjab Kings. Curran previously played for PBKS and has returned to the team where he began his IPL career.

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were the first two teams to pursue the 24-year-old before Chennai SuperKings entered the race. Later on, PBKS arrived and engaged in a fierce combat with CSK.

The Mohali-based team eventually secured their man for 18.5 crores, making him the most expensive player in the auction's history.

Curran's first franchise in the IPL was PBKS before moving on to CSK later on. The 24-year-old missed the IPL last year and will now play in the following season.

Sam Curran reacted to the news by reacting on becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history. This is how he reacted:

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V December 23, 2022

Ness Wadia, co-owner of the Punjab Kings, expressed his delight at acquiring Curran and praised him as a world-class player. The PBKS co-owner said that the 24-year-old offers a fantastic balance to the team and that he is thrilled to have him back.

"He is a world-class player. He will play in any World XI team. Any of the top teams. He is that good. He is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best all-rounder. He brings a great balance to the team. A good bunch of Indian players, all-rounders as well and we got Sam Curran. So, very happy," said Wadia.

Cameron Green of Australia was the second-highest earner, receiving a Rs 17.5 crore proposal from the Mumbai Indians.

Ben Stokes, England's Test captain, was the third-highest gainer, getting Rs 16.25 crore from CSK, who edged out Kolkata Knight Riders in another heated bidding war.

