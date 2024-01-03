SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

The day witnessed a total of 23 wickets falling, a record for a single day of Test cricket in Cape Town.

The most extraordinary event of the day, and perhaps even the entire series, should have been South Africa's all-out score of 55. However, it quickly became a mere footnote as India's innings unraveled within a span of just 11 balls during the third session of the first day. Starting at 153/4 in the 34th over, the visitors were suddenly reduced to 153 all out by the end of the 36th over.

The collapse began with Lungi Ngidi breaking the partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, dismissing Rahul on the second ball of the 34th over. Ngidi then went on to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah for ducks. Kohli fell to Rabada on the first ball of the next over, ending his innings at 46. Following this, Siraj was run out after a mix-up with Prasidh Krishna. Krishna himself fell to Rabada on the fifth ball of that over.

In the earlier part of the day, Siraj showcased his talent with his career-best figures in Test cricket. He took six wickets in just nine overs, contributing to South Africa's shocking batting collapse on the first day of the second Test at Newlands. This collapse resulted in South Africa recording their lowest-ever total of 55 runs since their return to Test cricket.

The day witnessed a total of 23 wickets falling, a record for a single day of Test cricket in Cape Town. Despite India's lead of 98 runs, they too suffered a collapse. Mukesh Kumar managed to take two wickets, while Bumrah took one, leaving South Africa at 62/3 at the end of the day, trailing India by 36 runs.

READ| 'Just looking like a WOWOWOOWOWW': Fans react as India suffer horrible batting collapse against SA in 2nd Test