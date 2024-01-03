'Just looking like a WOWOWOOWOWW': Fans react as India suffer horrible batting collapse against SA in 2nd Test

After bowling SA out for 55, India crumble for 153 on Day 1.

Team India's advantage is now less than 100 runs after a stunning batting collapse that resulted in them being bowled out for a mere 153. In the first day of the second Test match against South Africa, they lost six wickets without adding a single run to the scoreboard. However, during the tea break, India still held a commanding 56-run lead with six wickets in hand, thanks to the impressive performances of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

After the break, even Kagiso Rabada, who had bowled exceptionally well in the middle session, conceded 28 runs in just five overs.

Rahul's mistake, however, triggered a chain of events that resulted in Ngidi's exceptional bounce dismissing three Indian batsmen in just one over. Astonishingly, three additional Indian wickets tumbled in the subsequent five deliveries, igniting an extraordinary sequence of occurrences. Remarkably, only three individuals achieved double-digit scores for Team India in their initial innings. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were the sole players who managed to surpass 35 runs in their respective innings.

Fans react as India suffer horrible batting collapse as they lost last 6 wickets for no runs:

Team lost the last 6 wickets without scoring a single run...!!! pic.twitter.com/hNt1dJ4aVt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2024

Pic 2 Batsmen Day 1.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/X5wuG9fpAt — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 3, 2024

India - 153 all out. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/3ghkwOXsmr — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) January 3, 2024

How much duck ? pic.twitter.com/87vNrYG8EM — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) January 3, 2024