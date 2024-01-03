Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn’t Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

Cricket

'Just looking like a WOWOWOOWOWW': Fans react as India suffer horrible batting collapse against SA in 2nd Test

After bowling SA out for 55, India crumble for 153 on Day 1.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

X/ @ProteasMenCSA
Team India's advantage is now less than 100 runs after a stunning batting collapse that resulted in them being bowled out for a mere 153. In the first day of the second Test match against South Africa, they lost six wickets without adding a single run to the scoreboard. However, during the tea break, India still held a commanding 56-run lead with six wickets in hand, thanks to the impressive performances of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

After the break, even Kagiso Rabada, who had bowled exceptionally well in the middle session, conceded 28 runs in just five overs. 

Rahul's mistake, however, triggered a chain of events that resulted in Ngidi's exceptional bounce dismissing three Indian batsmen in just one over. Astonishingly, three additional Indian wickets tumbled in the subsequent five deliveries, igniting an extraordinary sequence of occurrences. Remarkably, only three individuals achieved double-digit scores for Team India in their initial innings. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli were the sole players who managed to surpass 35 runs in their respective innings.

Fans react as India suffer horrible batting collapse as they lost last 6 wickets for no runs: 

