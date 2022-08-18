Search icon
Rohit Sharma reveals India's squad for T20 World Cup is '80-90 per cent set, could be 3-4 changes'

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has hinted that the BCCI and the Indian management have more or less almost drawn out a squad for the T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

There are still a little over two months remaining to go before the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 kicks off in Australia, however, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma recently hinted that the BCCI and the Indian management have also finalised the squad '80-90 per cent'. 

Last year, India put up a disappointing show at the T20I World Cup, as they failed to qualify for the knockout rounds. It was the first time that the Men in Blue failed to reach the semifinals of an ICC tournament since the 2011 World Cup at home. 

A lot has changed since the last year's disappointment, with Rohit stating that the approach of the Indian team had to change. Before the World Cup, however, the Asia Cup 2022 will give the 'Hitman' and head coach Rahul Dravid a chance to try out some of his best combinations. 

Talking to the Times of India, Rohit hinted that the Indian squad for T20 World Cup is more or less finalised, however, there could be some changes as well. 

"There are still about two-and-a-half months left for the T20 World Cup. Before that, we have the Asia Cup and two home series against Australia and South Africa. So, more or less 80-90 per cent of your team is set, of course there could be three-four changes if at all depending on the conditions," said the 35-year-old. 

Therefore, the team which will play in Asia Cup could go on to play in the World Cup too, with the Indian skipper adding that the only changes could be made due to the difference in conditions between UAE where the Asia Cup will be held and in Australia, where the World Cup will take place. 

 "As of now, we have been playing in India and will play in the UAE, so the conditions in Australia will be different. We need to check what suits our team in Australia," Rohit added. 

