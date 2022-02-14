Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Rishabh Pant's rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi's Instagram post goes VIRAL

It surely is the day of love when each and everyone is expressing their undying love for their special someone and surely our cricketers are not far behind. However, this time, explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant gets a sweet Valentines Day wish from his ladylove Isha Negi.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper's rumoured girlfriend shared a picture on her Instagram story which has grabbed the attention of all. In the picture, Pant's bat and even his gloves are seen as Isha Negi wrote, " Valentine for life" with a heart emoji. She even tagged the wicketkeeper-batter in the story.

See here:

Who is Isha Negi?

According to her Instagram profile, it shows that Isha Negi is an Entrepreneur - Interior Decor Designer. Earlier, on January 16, 2019, Rishabh Pant had shared this picture on his Instagram which had got people talking about his love life. He had captioned it, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

Isha Negi had also shared the same picture with a caption, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant."