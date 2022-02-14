Search icon
Tata IPL 2022: Check players list with price, squad for all 10 teams after mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction has come to an end and all 10 squads have been finalized. The bidding event, which went on for a full two days on February 12 and 13, was surely action-packed as several players went under the hammer. At the same time, many notable names did not fetch a single bid and went unsold. 

In fact, Ishan Kishan walked away as the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auctions at Rs 15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar followed as he bagged a hefty Rs 14 crore deal with CSK. 

Among the foreign players, the costliest overseas buy proved to be Liam Livingstone at Rs 11.5 crore and was picked by Punjab Kings. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped buy ever in the history of IPL auction at Rs 10 crore and was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants.

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) [Spent: 47.55 Crore| Purse Left: 45 Lakh | Squad: 25/25 | Overseas: Players 7/8, Indian Players: 18]

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Prerak Mankad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis.

2. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) [Spent: 47.90 Crore| Purse Left: 10 Lakh | Squad: 25/25 | Overseas: Players 7/8, Indian Players: 14]

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hritik Shokeen, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley 
Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan.

3. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans (GT) [Spent: 51.85 Crore| Purse Left: 15 Lakh | Squad: 23/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 15]

Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Gurkeerath Singh Mann, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav

Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) [Spent: 59 Crore| Purse Left: 0 Lakh | Squad: 21/25 | Overseas: Players 7/8, Indian Players: 14]

Batters: Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) [Spent: 55.45 Crore| Purse Left: 1.55 Crore| Squad: 22/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 14]

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suyahs Prabhudesai

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karan Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.

6. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) [Spent: 47.40 Crore| Purse Left: 10 Lakh | Squad: 24/25 | Overseas: Players 7/8, Indian Players: 17]

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman.

7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) [Spent: 61.5 Crore| Purse Left: 95 Lakh | Squad: 24/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 16]

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Rasse van der Dussen

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel

Allrounders: Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anunay Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell

Fast Bowlers: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Kudip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) [Spent: 67.90Crore| Purse Left: 10 Lakh | Squad: 23/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 15]

Batters: Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashank Singh

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott

Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sourabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) [Spent: 47.55 Crore| Purse Left: 45 Lakh | Squad: 25/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 17]

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh. Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings

Allrounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Ankul Roy, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Rasik Salam, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ashok Kumar.

10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) [Spent: 45.5 Crore| Purse Left: 2.9 Crore| Squad: 25/25 | Overseas: Players 8/8, Indian Players: 17]

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishanth

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeeshan

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Verma

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekhana, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki.

