Tata IPL 2022: Check players list with price, squad for all 10 teams after mega auction

Here’s a look at how the 10 teams stack up ahead of the season:
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction has come to an end and all 10 squads have been finalized. The bidding event, which went on for a full two days on February 12 and 13, was surely action-packed as several players went under the hammer. At the same time, many notable names did not fetch a single bid and went unsold.
In fact, Ishan Kishan walked away as the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auctions at Rs 15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar followed as he bagged a hefty Rs 14 crore deal with CSK.
Among the foreign players, the costliest overseas buy proved to be Liam Livingstone at Rs 11.5 crore and was picked by Punjab Kings. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped buy ever in the history of IPL auction at Rs 10 crore and was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants.
1. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Prerak Mankad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Singh, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Ishan Porel, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis.
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi
Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal
Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hritik Shokeen, Fabian Allen
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Riley
Meredith, Mohd Arshad Khan.
3. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Roy, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller
Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade
Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Gurkeerath Singh Mann, Dominic Drakes, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav
Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande.
4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Batters: Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis
Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock
Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav.
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suyahs Prabhudesai
Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvnith Sisodia
Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Karan Sharma, Siddharth Kaul.
6. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Ashwin Hebbar, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Tim Seifert
Allrounders: Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Ripal Patel, Mitchell Marsh
Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman.
7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Rasse van der Dussen
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel
Allrounders: Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anunay Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell
Fast Bowlers: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Kudip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Nathan Coulter-Nile.
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Batters: Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashank Singh
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott
Bowlers: Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sourabh Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh. Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Aman Hakim Khan
Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Ankul Roy, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Rasik Salam, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ashok Kumar.
10. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishanth
Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeeshan
Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorious, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Verma
Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekhana, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki.
