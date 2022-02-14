Tata IPL 2022: Check players list with price, squad for all 10 teams after mega auction

Here’s a look at how the 10 teams stack up ahead of the season:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction has come to an end and all 10 squads have been finalized. The bidding event, which went on for a full two days on February 12 and 13, was surely action-packed as several players went under the hammer. At the same time, many notable names did not fetch a single bid and went unsold.

In fact, Ishan Kishan walked away as the most expensive player at the IPL 2022 auctions at Rs 15.25 crore. Deepak Chahar followed as he bagged a hefty Rs 14 crore deal with CSK.

Among the foreign players, the costliest overseas buy proved to be Liam Livingstone at Rs 11.5 crore and was picked by Punjab Kings. Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped buy ever in the history of IPL auction at Rs 10 crore and was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants.

