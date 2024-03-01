RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

RCB vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 9 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will face off against the Mumbai Indians Women in the ninth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 2.

Currently, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, are in second place in the standings with two wins and one defeat, totaling four points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.705. They kicked off their campaign with a narrow two-run victory over the UP Warriorz. They then continued their winning streak with an impressive eight-wicket triumph over the Gujarat Giants. However, they stumbled in their most recent match, falling to the Delhi Capitals by 25 runs.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, are in third place with two wins and one defeat, also totaling four points with an NRR of -0.182. They began their campaign with a solid four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals and followed it up with a convincing five-wicket victory against the Gujarat Giants. Unfortunately, they were unable to maintain their winning streak in their latest match, suffering a seven-wicket loss to the UP Warriorz.

Match details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, 9th Match

Date and Time: March 2, 2024, Saturday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Georgia Wareham

RCB vs MI My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry (VC), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur