RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

In the upcoming 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be facing familiar opponents in the form of Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are eager to secure a victory in this highly anticipated clash between two powerhouse teams of the league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently bounced back to winning form with a remarkable victory against the Punjab Kings. They successfully chased down the target set by the Punjab Kings, showcasing their composure and skill under pressure. The team's management is optimistic that the players will maintain this momentum and deliver another strong performance in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have secured a victory in the only game they have played so far in the competition. They are determined to build on their early success and secure another win for the team. The team's batsmen displayed their prowess in the previous match, while their bowlers remained composed against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 10th Match

Date & Time: Mar 29, 07:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rinku Singh, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc

