Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests key conspirator following massive raids in 3 states

Meet Indian genius, an engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns after 22 years for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

10 natural ways to get rid of strawberry legs

Protein-packed superfoods for naturally lowering bad cholesterol

8 must watch two-hero Hindi films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

Made in Rs 32 crore, this film grossed Rs 440 crore worldwide, was rejected by star kid, its climax shocked everyone

Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops first look of Rajinikanth in blingy handcuff, fans think 'he is Rolex's dad'

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 10 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

article-main
RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the upcoming 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be facing familiar opponents in the form of Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams are eager to secure a victory in this highly anticipated clash between two powerhouse teams of the league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently bounced back to winning form with a remarkable victory against the Punjab Kings. They successfully chased down the target set by the Punjab Kings, showcasing their composure and skill under pressure. The team's management is optimistic that the players will maintain this momentum and deliver another strong performance in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have secured a victory in the only game they have played so far in the competition. They are determined to build on their early success and secure another win for the team. The team's batsmen displayed their prowess in the previous match, while their bowlers remained composed against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 10th Match

Date & Time: Mar 29, 07:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Virat Kohli (VC), Rinku Singh, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc

RCB vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Rinku Singh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Mohammad Siraj, Harshit Rana, Yash Dayal 

Also read| Watch: Hardik Pandya uplift teammates with fiery speech after 31-run defeat against SRH in IPL 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Updates: BSEB Matric result expected this week, know how check

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

Azim Premji’s Wipro reveals massive Rs 80000000000 plan, to pump money in India’s…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to make big 'expose’ on ED’s probe in excise policy case today: Wife Sunita

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement