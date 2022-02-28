'Baapu needs eye drops': Ravindra Jadeja, Irfan Pathan's hilarious banter cracks the internet

The T20I series against Sri Lanka saw the Indian team's clean sweep on all fronts. While fans have been praising the side for their splendid performance, a hilarious incident on social media between two cricketers grabbed the attention of many.

Ahead of the third T20I in Dharamsala, Ravindra Jadeja was talking to the presser, and BCCI released a video of the same. However, while talking, it was seen that the all-rounder was blinking too much while addressing the reporters.

Soon after, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan joked about Jadeja's vision and took to social media saying the all-rounder probably needs eye drops. Jadeja, who took time to respond to the comment, said he had worn lenses for the first time when he played the 2nd T20I.

While the banter was sweet, the former Indian bowler also lauded the all-rounder's effort in India's 7-wicket win. He said it seemed as if Jadeja was using binoculars instead of lenses, spotting the ball clearer.

WATCH:

Baapu needs eye drops. February 27, 2022

Jevi rite batting chale che laage che ke binoculars pehrya che;) lage raho baapu. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2022

Notably, Jadeja had smashed 47 not out in just 19 balls as the Men in Blue chased down a 184-run target in just 17.1 overs. The batter hit 5 sixes and 2 boundaries on Saturday. Earlier in the day, India's No. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer hit 74 from just 44 balls while Sanju Samson hit 39 from 25 balls.

Talking about the 3rd T20I, Team India registered a third consecutive clean sweep at home. They defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's match-winning knock of 73* off 45 balls.

Iyer remained unbeaten for the third time in a row, scoring his third consecutive fifty to take India past the finishing line.