Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2024 ahead of player retention deadline

The 32-year-old only played three matches for his team, with a single batting opportunity where he scored ten runs off 15 balls.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Star England batter Joe Root has decided to withdraw from IPL 2024, as confirmed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) before the squad retention deadline on Sunday, November 26. Root, who made his IPL debut in the 2023 season after being purchased by RR for INR 1 crore at the 2023 mini-auction, had a limited presence on the field. The 32-year-old only played three matches for his team, with a single batting opportunity where he scored ten runs off 15 balls.

The Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals praised Root for making a significant impact on the franchise and his teammates in such a short period. He expressed his regret at losing Root's energy and experience, acknowledging that it would be a significant loss for the team.

“During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024. Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does,” said Sangakkara.

Notably, Joe Root had the company of his England white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, in the squad. Additionally, he developed a strong bond with wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during his time with the franchise.

