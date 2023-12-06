PM XI vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's out of box attempt at catching Shan Masood's straight drive leaves fans astonished

Former captain Babar Azam and captain Shan Masood were involved in a light-hearted moment on Day 1 of the tour game against Prime Minister's XI. The video of Babar trying to catch the ball at the non-striker's end has gone viral.

Australia welcomed Pakistan for the opening warm-up match at the picturesque Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, December 6. The day was filled with exciting cricket as Pakistan, having won the toss, chose to bat under the bright Canberra sun.

The crowd witnessed an exceptional opening spell by young pacer Jordan Buckingham, who provided a taste of the challenges ahead for the Pakistani batsmen. The 23-year-old South Australian displayed impressive skills, swinging the ball both ways before dismissing Imam-ul-Haq for a brief innings of 9 runs. The partnership between Abdullah Shafique and captain Shan Masood stabilized the innings, contributing 58 runs for the second wicket.

The highlight, however, occurred during the partnership between captain Shan Masood and former skipper Babar Azam. The two seasoned players built a promising 92-run stand for the 3rd wicket, capturing the attention of fans back home. Amidst the intensity, Babar Azam added a touch of humor to the game when positioned at the non-striker's end, he attempted to catch a straight drive from Shan Masood. Despite wearing gloves, Babar's unconventional move amused the spectators and quickly became a viral sensation on social media.

Babar Azam keeping himself in the game at the nonstrikerend

While Babar Azam entertained with his fielding antics, he also showcased his batting prowess, making a solid 40 off 88 balls before falling victim to Jordan's delivery in the second session. His departure brought Suad Shakeel to the crease to accompany the in-form Shan Masood.

Continuing his run-scoring spree, Shan Masood exceeded 80 runs in the final session of Day 1. The Pakistani skipper, along with Suad Shakeel, ensured a strong finish for the team after the departure of Babar Azam.

In a surprising move, Pakistan opted for Sarfraz Ahmed as the wicketkeeper in the playing XI, choosing him over Mohammad Rizwan. Captain Shan Masood hinted at the possibility of both keepers featuring in the upcoming Test series starting on December 14.

The tour schedule includes the first Test in Perth, followed by the iconic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year's Test in Sydney. As the warm-up match provided glimpses of both skill and humor, fans eagerly anticipate the exciting contests to come in the series against Australia.