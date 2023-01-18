PCB chief Najam Sethi meets ACC officials in UAE, wants to discuss Asia cup 2023 with BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Report

File Photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, recently met with officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is seeking to meet with the body's President, Jay Shah, who is also the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to discuss the Asia Cup 2023.

According to reports, Sethi is determined to ensure that the 2023 edition of the tournament, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan, is not relocated. Last year, Jay Shah declared that the tournament would be held at a neutral venue.

"Najam Sethi came here for the opening ceremony of the International League T20 (ILT20, a T20 league by Emirates Cricket Board). He met with ACC officials and expressed his wish to meet ACC president Jay Shah in February for a discussion over Asia Cup 2023," a source told ANI.

In December of last year, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja suggested that Pakistan may consider withdrawing from the 2023 Asia Cup if their hosting rights were revoked due to India's refusal to travel to the country. This could be a major blow to the tournament, as Pakistan and India are two of the most powerful teams in the region. If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement, it could have a significant impact on the future of the Asia Cup.

"It is not as if we do not have hosting rights and we are pleading to host it," Ramiz was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo on the sidelines of the Pakistan-England Test in Rawalpindi.

"We won the rights fair and square. If India does not come, they would not come. If the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan, maybe we are the ones that pull out," he added.

Following Shah's reported remarks, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that the overall impact of such statements has the potential to divide the Asian and international cricketing communities, and could affect Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC events in India during the 2024-2031 cycle.However, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has declared that India will host the 2023 World Cup with all teams participating.

BCCI president Roger Binny also said that touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 is not the board's call, but they will rely on the government's decision.

"That is not our call. We cannot say where our team has to go. We need to take clearance from the government if we leave the country, or other countries come here. We cannot take that decision on our own, we have to rely on government," Binny had said.

Cricket teams ceased touring Pakistan following a terrorist assault on the Sri Lankan squad in 2009. It wasn't until 2015 that international tours resumed in the nation. Since then, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and New Zealand have all visited Pakistan for bilateral series

