PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match 2 to be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

On March 23rd at 3:30 PM IST, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, will be the battleground for an epic clash between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals in the second game of the IPL 2024 season.

The Punjab Kings will be relying on star players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, and Nathan Ellis, who have been pivotal to the team's success. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will showcase talents like David Warner, Rishabh Pant, and Anrich Nortje, making them a formidable opponent.

Both teams have bolstered their squads with top-notch players, promising an exhilarating showdown. In their history in the IPL, the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced off 32 times, with each team emerging victorious in 16 matches. In their most recent five encounters, the Delhi Capitals have had the edge with three wins compared to the Punjab Kings' two.

Live streaming details

What time does the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match start?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

How to stream the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match LIVE?

Live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League 2024 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

The newly constructed stadium in Mullanpur is set to host its first IPL match, marking a significant milestone for the venue. However, this is not the first time the stadium has welcomed cricket enthusiasts, as it has previously hosted T20 matches during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the past two seasons.

In the current season, Mullanpur has already hosted eight completed matches, with an average first innings score of approximately 174. Teams have found chasing to be a challenging task, as scores above 160 have not been successfully chased down on a regular basis.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the upcoming match is looking promising, with partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 18°C, gradually dropping to 17°C. There is no chance of precipitation, guaranteeing a dry and comfortable atmosphere.

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: P Simran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), A Taide, LS Livingstone, JM Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, SM Curran, HV Patel, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada, RD Chahar

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, P Shaw, MR Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C), T Stubbs, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, KL Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, A Nortje

