Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate top two spot

Matheesha Pathirana was the top performer with the ball thanks to three dismissals for MS Dhoni's side while Deepak Chahar took two wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate top two spot
Image Source: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's late surge, along with Shivam Dube's impressive innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recover from a shaky start to post a respectable score of 167/8 in their 20 overs. 

The pitch was slow, which caused CSK to struggle early on, and Delhi Capitals faced similar difficulties. David Warner and Phil Salt were dismissed early, while Mitchell Marsh fell after a mix-up with Manish Pandey. Pandey and Rilee Rossouw attempted to build a partnership, but it turned out to be sluggish, increasing the required run rate for DC. 

Pandey eventually fell for 27 off 29 balls, and Rossouw followed suit after scoring 35 off 37. Their partnership took up 59 balls, but they only managed to score as many runs. DC was limited to a score of 140/8, keeping them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Earlier, CSK was struggling at 77/4 in 11 overs on a pitch that seemed to become increasingly sluggish as the innings progressed. 

However, Dhoni and Jadeja's partnership of 38 runs in just 18 balls, with Dhoni smashing 20 runs in nine balls, helped CSK recover. Before that, Dube's impressive innings of 25 runs in 12 balls helped CSK get back on track after Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lalit Yadav spun a web around the CSK top order. 

Mitchell Marsh bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just seven runs and taking two wickets to end with figures of 3/18.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the resilience and determination of both teams. Despite facing early setbacks, CSK managed to recover and post a competitive score, while DC struggled to keep up with the required run rate. 

READ| Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam: A comparison of two modern-day white-ball greats after 100 ODIs

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.