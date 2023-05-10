IPL 2023: Pathirana, Dhoni star as Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 27 runs to consolidate top two spot

Image Source: Twitter @ChennaiIPL

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's late surge, along with Shivam Dube's impressive innings, helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recover from a shaky start to post a respectable score of 167/8 in their 20 overs.

The pitch was slow, which caused CSK to struggle early on, and Delhi Capitals faced similar difficulties. David Warner and Phil Salt were dismissed early, while Mitchell Marsh fell after a mix-up with Manish Pandey. Pandey and Rilee Rossouw attempted to build a partnership, but it turned out to be sluggish, increasing the required run rate for DC.

Pandey eventually fell for 27 off 29 balls, and Rossouw followed suit after scoring 35 off 37. Their partnership took up 59 balls, but they only managed to score as many runs. DC was limited to a score of 140/8, keeping them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Earlier, CSK was struggling at 77/4 in 11 overs on a pitch that seemed to become increasingly sluggish as the innings progressed.

However, Dhoni and Jadeja's partnership of 38 runs in just 18 balls, with Dhoni smashing 20 runs in nine balls, helped CSK recover. Before that, Dube's impressive innings of 25 runs in 12 balls helped CSK get back on track after Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lalit Yadav spun a web around the CSK top order.

Mitchell Marsh bowled a brilliant final over, giving away just seven runs and taking two wickets to end with figures of 3/18.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the resilience and determination of both teams. Despite facing early setbacks, CSK managed to recover and post a competitive score, while DC struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

